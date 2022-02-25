(Bloomberg) --

Hedge Fund trader Sanjay Shah and scores of others face a 1.4 billion-pound ($1.9 billion) lawsuit over Cum-Ex trades again, after Danish tax officials won their bid to revive the case.

The suit was thrown-out by a lower court at an early stage because a judge said the U.K. wasn’t the proper place to bring a foreign tax dispute. While a ruling in the substantive case is a long way off, its revival is a boost for Denmark’s efforts to claw back billions that officials say were lifted from state coffers.

Shah’s spokesperson and lawyers for the Danish tax authority didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case against Shah and over 100 other defendants, accuses traders of earning vast sums of money from the nation’s tax authority by using a loophole on dividend payouts to reap duplicate tax refunds. Denmark accuses Shah, who they’ve also charged, of being the “mastermind” of the scheme. Shah has repeatedly said he did nothing illegal.

Denmark’s “claim is not one for repayment of tax or otherwise a claim to enforce a sovereign right, but a claim as a victim of fraud to reimbursement of the monies of which it has been defrauded,” Judge Julian Flaux said in Friday’s ruling.

