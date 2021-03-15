(Bloomberg) -- Sanjay Shah, the founder of hedge fund Solo Capital Partners LLP, was charged in Germany with money laundering over trades linked to the Cum-Ex tax scandal.

Shah and six other accused were charged by Hamburg prosecutors, a spokeswoman for the authority said on Monday. She declined to identify the other suspects.

Shah has already been charged by Danish prosecutors in a 9.6 billion-krone ($1.5 billion) tax-fraud probe.

A spokesman for Shah said the charges were “expected,” but “we question the merit as the German court is not competent to decide on Danish tax matters.”

German broadcaster NDR reported the indictment earlier.

