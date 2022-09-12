34m ago
Hedge-Fund Trader Shah Won’t Be Extradited to Denmark, AP Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Hedge-fund trader Sanjay Shah, who was arrested in Dubai earlier this year, won’t be extradited to Denmark to face charges in connection with a $1.9 billion cum-ex case, the Associated Press reported, without immediately saying how it obtained the information.
Danish prosecutors have alleged that Shah was the mastermind behind a scam involving a global network of bankers, lawyers and agents who illegally sought refunds on dividend taxes they never paid, on stocks they never owned. Shah has consistently maintained his innocence.
Denmark and the United Arab Emirates signed a deal in March on mutual extradition on suspects, with Shah’s handover being one of the main purposes.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
