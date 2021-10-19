Hedge Fund Trader to Be Sent to Germany From U.K. in Cum-Ex Case

A hedge fund trader will become the first person extradited to Germany from the U.K. as part of the country’s sprawling Cum-Ex tax fraud probe as soon as Wednesday.

Vijaya Sankar, 45, who worked at hedge fund Duet Group, lost his fight to stay in the U.K. earlier this year after he was arrested in connection to three tax frauds.

He will be sent to Germany as early as Wednesday, according to a London court filing. Sankar has not been charged with a crime, and has been on bail since his arrest.

Germany is investigating more than a thousand suspects as part of the Cum-Ex probe. The nation’s prosecutors have already secured convictions against three former bankers. More than two dozen traders, bankers and lawyers have been charged and three trials against are currently taking place.

Both Sankar’s lawyer and Cologne prosecutors declined to comment.

