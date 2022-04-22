(Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of Premium Point Investments and a former trader avoided more jail time after pleading guilty to charges that they overstated asset values at the now-defunct hedge fund by more than $100 million.

Anilesh Ahuja, the fund’s co-founder, and trader Jeremy Shor were found guilty at trial in 2019, but U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan overturned their convictions in December due to errors and misleading statements by prosecutors.

The pair had faced a new trial but reached a deal with the government instead. Failla on Friday sentenced Ahuja and Shor to the time they’ve already served after they each entered a plea to one count of securities fraud. Before their previous convictions were overturned, Ahuja was sentenced to spend more than four years in prison and Shor received almost 3 1/2 years.

Prosecutors said Ahuja and Amin Majidi, a Premium Point portfolio manager who pleaded guilty and testified against his former colleagues, set inflated monthly targets for returns, then ordered Shor and other traders to manipulate the valuations accordingly. Their goal was to make the firm’s performance seem better than it was so they could charge investors higher fees and keep them from withdrawing their money.

‘Unacceptable’ Errors

A jury found Ahuja and Shor guilty in July 2019, but their lawyers uncovered documents they said showed that a sworn statement by Majidi at the time of guilty plea was virtually identical to one drafted by prosecutors. That showed Majidi was willing to say whatever the government wanted, the defense lawyers argued.

The judge’s decision to throw out the original verdict was a setback for federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who have seen other cases collapse over their failure to share evidence.

“I tried my hardest to conduct a fair trial,” Failla said in overturning the verdict. “I no longer have confidence in the fairness of the trial.” She declined to dismiss the charges against Ahuja and Shor though, saying that the errors made by the government -- while “unacceptable” -- were not severe enough to warrant throwing out the case.

Ahuja was a senior mortgage bond trader at Lehman Brothers, RBS Greenwich Capital and Deutsche Bank AG for four years before co-founding Premium Point in 2008. The firm initially focused on the U.S. residential loan market and began amassing bonds backed by distressed assets in the wake of the global financial crisis. It later expanded into the jumbo loan and home rental businesses and managed about $2 billion of assets at its peak.

Premium Point began winding down in late 2016 after posting large losses. The fund revealed the following year that federal securities regulators were examining the way it valued its assets. Its mortgage credit funds filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2018, and Ahuja, Majidi and Shor were charged two months later. Former Chief Risk Officer Ashish Dole also pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution at the trial.

The case is U.S. v. Ahuja, 18-cr-00328, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.