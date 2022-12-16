(Bloomberg) -- After a bumpy few weeks that saw investors bracing for a sharp deterioration in Brazil’s fiscal outlook under Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, some of the country’s largest hedge fund managers have a clear message: stay away from stocks.

A bearish wager against Brazil’s equity market emerged as a key position at Legacy Capital, while XP Asset Management and Genoa Capital said they’ve also built short positions in local stocks using options. Verde Asset Management, whose flagship fund traditionally has about a quarter of its risk in equities, said that amount currently stands at 15%.

Equity markets look expensive “all over” including in Brazil, according to Felipe Guerra, founding partner at Legacy. “The worst-case scenario has become the base-case one” when it comes to the domestic outlook, Guerra said at an event earlier this month.

Swap-rate contracts due January 2025 surged over 170 basis points since Lula won the election on Oct. 30 as the left-wing politician proposed increasing the nation’s spending cap by a higher-than-expected amount and investors were disappointed at names in key roles for his cabinet.

Brazil Misses Out on Emerging-Market Rally as Lula Upends Bets

Expectations that interest rates will remain at high levels for longer not only hurt stock multiples, but also weigh on appetite from retail investors frustrated with lackluster returns in the stock market in the past years and have been jumping back into less-risky, fixed-income bets.

‘Disappointment’

Years of low rates “had millions of smaller investors flocking into equities — and now they’re struggling with losses,” Verde’s Chief Executive Officer Luis Stuhlberger said earlier this month. “It takes years for that disappointment to end.”

The main factor preventing the Ibovespa from trading at even lower levels — potentially near 90,000, or 13% below the last close — is foreign buying, according to Guerra. Foreigners poured $557 million into the local stock market last month and another $730 million this month through Dec. 12.

A recent Bank of America Corp. survey with Latin American fund managers who oversee $79 billion showed that 56% of them are taking protection against a sharp fall in equity markets, above the historical average of 35%.

“Our macro hedge fund currently has no net exposure to Brazilian stocks amid high rates, signs of an incoming administration that is hostile to investors, and withdrawals from local equity funds,” said Fabiano Rios, founding partner and chief investment officer at Absolute Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “At some point there should be a ‘screaming buy,’ but we need to be patient until it arrives.”

Here’s an overview of how Brazilian hedge funds fared in November. Performance data refers to returns after fees:

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.