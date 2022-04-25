(Bloomberg) -- Verition Fund Management has moved to new Manhattan offices in a major expansion for the fast-growing hedge fund.

The firm relocated to 245 Park Ave., where it has 38,000 square feet (3,530 square meters) on the 35th floor, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s more than four times its old space at nearby 230 Park Ave., where it occupied 8,500 square feet.

The new space, which opened Monday, can accommodate the firm’s recent and future growth and has employee-friendly features such as a full kitchen, lunch room, ample work areas and high ceilings. An internal committee is focused on creating an environment that encourages in-person collaboration, one of the people said.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

Verition, co-founded by Nick Maounis and Josh Goldstein, is the latest in a string of multibillion-dollar asset managers to snap up new space in Manhattan. Viking Global Investors has been in talks to take more than 100,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave., which is being redeveloped to include landscaped outdoor terraces and large windows. Citadel has been exploring additional offices on Park and Madison avenues, while private equity giant Blackstone Inc. is also looking at a major expansion in the city.

Amid a war for talent among multistrategy hedge funds, Verition hired more than 100 people globally during the pandemic, bringing its workforce to about 275. Assets have swelled to $5.2 billion from $1 billion in May 2019. The firm has also added space in Asia and London as well as Greenwich, Connecticut, where it has one of its largest offices.

The 245 Park Ave. floor has capacity for about 200 people and was recently renovated by its previous tenant, ETF asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc.

