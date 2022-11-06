(Bloomberg) -- China’s party congress heightened policy risks that can push its stocks into a prolonged period of valuation compression, said a co-founder of a 22-year-old Asia-focused hedge fund firm.

Drawing analogies between China and Japan in the 1990s, Indus Capital Partners’ Byron Gill said the company’s $729 million Pacific Opportunities Fund began to cut its exposure to China equities in the first quarter of 2021 and has spent much of this year net-short the country.

“When you combine a step-change lower in the trajectory of economic growth with profound policy errors, you inevitably get multiple compressions in the equity market,” said the San Francisco-based co-founder of the firm that oversees $3.2 billion.

Global investors including Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management are rushing to divest or reduce exposure to China, fueled by concerns over President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power. A gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies has lost 33% this year, making it one of the worst-performing major stock index tracked by Bloomberg globally.

Gill honed his skills as an analyst of Japanese stocks, followed by an 18-month stint leading the Tokyo office of Soros Fund Management and heading Indus’s Japan office for its first seven years.

Since the end of 1989, Japan’s Topix Index dropped 33% in local currency terms, while the MSCI World Index more than quadrupled. Gill blamed it on Japan wrongly timing the implementation of restrictive fiscal and monetary policies, and procrastinating moves to rescue the financial industry.

“In China today we have zero-Covid, common prosperity, and the unwinding of the property bubble having a similar effect,” he added. “By showing the door, literally, to politicians with a technocratic background and by elevating ideological allies who will promote Xi’s specific policy agenda, the risk of policy error has indeed risen.”

Gill also cited risks of rising interest rates and an escalation of Sino-US tensions over Taiwan.

The $184 billion Teacher Retirement System of Texas is among investors who recently cut the long-term target allocations to Chinese stocks, seeking to reduce the outsized China risks in its emerging markets portfolio.

The sustained valuation compression in Japan hurt a generation of investors who picked growth stocks using bottom-up analysis of company earnings. Indus, whose oldest hedge fund focuses on Japan, is one of the survivors. The fund has made 6.6% on an annualized basis from its 2000 inception to the end of September this year.

Its Pacific fund made money in all but two of its first nine years. Profits from both bullish and bearish bets in China pushed its fund return in 2022 to an estimated 1.6% by the end of October, according to an investor update seen by Bloomberg News. That compares with the Eurekahedge Asia Long-Short Equities Hedge Fund Index’s 14% decline.

China is not doomed to follow Japan’s footsteps though, Gill said. It will depend on policy choices that Beijing makes on industries including property and banking.

Indus will continue to find opportunities for bearish wagers among Chinese companies listed on international exchanges while trying to identify gems in the yuan-denominated domestic stock market as long-term holdings.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.