(Bloomberg) -- David Harding’s Winton is in the middle of an unprecedented run of trading profits as commodity prices climbed in the run up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Winton’s quant hedge funds, which use computer-driven algorithms to trade, were up as much as 8.8% this year as of Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Its flagship Winton fund was up 7.6% and has now made money in 12 of the past 14 months, its most-consistent streak since 1998, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information in private.

Most of the gains this year were made during February and Winton funds were flat this week when Russian forces launched attacks across Ukraine, one of the people said.

A spokesperson for the London-based investment firm declined to comment.

Winton’s gains represent a rebound at the firm which had seen assets drop to about $6.7 billion from a peak of $30 billion amid poor performance at the firm’s flagship fund in 2020. Firm-wide assets have since risen to $8 billion following an almost 13% gain in the the Winton fund last year.

While traders are trying to guess Vladimir Putin’s next move, models run by firms such as Winton look at price trends in hundreds of markets and put on long and short bets that could benefit from rising or falling security prices in the short to medium term. Such computer-driven funds were up about 0.7% in January, while all the major hedge fund indices declined, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Behind Winton’s recovery is a rally in commodities prices, which has powered gains at several hedge funds who correctly predicted the rise because of a demand-and-supply mismatch last year that was exacerbated by the conflict in eastern Europe.

Gains came from long bets across crude oil, soybeans corn coal and European electricity markets, the firm has told clients. A small net-short position on stocks has cushioned the funds from wild swings in equities, while results from fixed income and currencies trading has been mixed.

Winton’s main multi-strategy hedge fund manages about $2.6 billion, down from a peak of about $7 billion, one of the people said.

