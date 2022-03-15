(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets are leading global gains this year, fueled by the sharp rise in commodities and speculation that the presidential election won’t derail the nation’s economic policy.

But one of the nation’s biggest and best-performing independent hedge funds says investors should prepare for unpleasant surprises to come. No matter who comes out victorious in the October vote, the outlook for Latin America’s biggest economy is bleak, according to Legacy Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

“Brazil has so many problems that at the end of the day it doesn’t matter who wins the election,” said Felipe Guerra, a founding partner at the firm, whose Legacy Capital FIC fund has beaten 97% of peers this year. “Whoever wins will have to run a country with high interest rates, low growth and deteriorating public accounts.”

Guerra’s pessimism seems to fly in the face of the real’s 8.9% gain this year and the 14% advance for stocks in dollar terms. Offshore investors poured over 70 billion reais ($16.7 billion) into Brazilian shares since mid-December, Bloomberg data show.

But while a growing cohort of investors are betting on former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who’s leading polls, adopting a pragmatic approach to shoring up the country’s accounts if he beats incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October’s presidential vote, Guerra isn’t convinced.

Guerra, 44, says Brazil’s next chief -- no matter who it is -- will be forced to cave in to populist measures, swelling the deficit and leading to tax increases down the line. And with inflation pressures mounting around the globe, heightened by surge in commodities prices amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the ensuing turmoil could have investors fleeing Brazil for havens.

Sao Paulo-based Legacy, which oversees 20 billion reais of assets, is wagering on rate increases that will be faster than most analysts now predict in both developed and emerging nations, Guerra said.

“The leniency we’re seeing with inflation globally is scary,” said Guerra, who serves as Legacy’s chief investment officer. “We’ve seen this happening in Brazil and other emerging markets before, and it’s something very difficult to reverse.”

Guerra, Pedro Jobim, Gustavo Pessoa and Jose Eduardo Araujo created Legacy in 2018, after the first three left their roles at Banco Santander SA’s Brazilian treasury desk. The firm grew into one of the country’s largest hedge-fund managers thanks to a period of low interest rates that had investors flocking to riskier assets.

Last year, the fund was stung by its Brazilian bets, as local assets soured after a delay in securing vaccines and growing fiscal concerns. With a 1.32% gain, its return lagged the IHFA index, a basket of peers. The fund has climbed 5.96% so far this year.

The firm expects Brazil’s gross domestic product to end the year little changed, with inflation coming in above 7%, well above the upper limit of the country’s target range. Legacy also sees 2023 year-end inflation at 5%, above the median estimate of 3.7% in the central bank’s weekly survey of economists.

“There’s a risk of Brazil’s central bank missing its inflation target range for the third year in a row,” said Pedro Jobim, Legacy’s partner and chief economist. The country targets consumer-price increase of 3.5% in 2022, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

Legacy is short on the U.S. dollar against the real while also betting on declines in the Ibovespa index.

“Brazil is set for high inflation and high interest rates,” which is a bad combination for stocks, but positive for the currency and corporate credit, Guerra said. “We’ve been more focused on trading macroeconomic trends, not politics.”

