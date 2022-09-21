(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have built up a large short position across front-end of the Treasuries curve leading into Wednesday’s policy announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee.

Traders continue to pay a higher premium for protection against the risk of a bigger selloff in bonds, while block trade activity in five-year note futures has continued to be robust over the past week. At the same time, however, the latest JPMorgan Treasury client survey indicates some investors have been starting to aggressively cover short positions.

The following is a rundown of how positioning has unfolded in various markets.

Bigger Short Bets in Futures

Hedge funds continued to ramp up their wagers against Treasuries in the week through Sept. 13, increasing their overall net short by the equivalent of around 155,000 10-year futures, while the short position on the two-year note contract hit its most bearish level since June, based on data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. On the flipside, asset managers added the equivalent of around 85,100 10-year contracts to their overall net long position on Treasury and eurodollar futures.

Some of the biggest shifts to positions in terms of so-called duration came in two-year futures, with hedge-fund managers a net seller to the tune of $4.8 million per basis point and asset managers increasing their long by $5.6 million per basis point. Moves in ultra-long securities were also substantial, with asset managers bearish and leveraged funds bullish.

Putting on More Risk

In the meantime, open interest climbed across the board in the week through Sept. 16 as market participants continued to add risk in the wake of the roll from September to December 2022 contracts. The heaviest gains were seen in the 10-year note contract, which saw risk climb to $9.4 million per basis point. The climb in 10-year cash yields from a low of 3.26% on Monday to around 3.5% suggested a theme of short positions being added to as the market sold off.

The December 2022 10-year note future saw risk added across each day last week, while price action appeared consistent with new short positions being added to over Tuesday and Wednesday sessions.

Block Trades Aplenty

Block trade activity continues to be most notable in 5-year note futures, where a total risk amount of $3.5 million per basis point printed on the week over 14 separate trades, with size ranges from 3,000 to 7,500. Activity in 2-year futures was also elevated, with $2.2 million per basis point printing over the week.

Bearish Skew in Options

As yields on the 10-year benchmark climb to new multi-year highs, the gap between calls and puts on current contracts for the tenor continues to indicate a premium to protect against higher rates. The spread is skewed toward puts, having previously shifted from being almost neutral around the start of August.

Outstanding open interest in Treasury 10-year December options up to Friday’s close showed a cluster of put risk between 113 and 116 strikes -- with the former equating to a 10-year cash yield of around 3.65% and the latter in the vicinity of 3.25%. Significant, upside protection sits further out, with decent 122.00, 124.00 and 125.00 call exposure.

