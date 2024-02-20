Hedge Funds Bet on Japan With an End to Negative Rates in Sight

(Bloomberg) -- Macro and stock hedge funds are betting on Japan this year, predicting the central bank will shift its policy after eight years of negative interest rates.

Japan’s blue-chip equity gauge has soared this year, nearing its 1989 peak. While the country’s unexpected slide into a recession at year-end could delay rate increases, investors still see an end to negative rates soon if inflation accelerates.

“Tokyo may be the only market in the world that is in a secular bull market,” said Scott Bessent, who heads macro firm Key Square Capital Management. He expects the Bank of Japan to raise rates, likely in March or April, spurring stocks higher and strengthening the yen.

While a rise in interest rates generally cools a hot economy, Bessent told investors in a letter last month that the Bank of Japan could unintentionally stimulate growth by doing so.

A rate hike could push Japanese banks to lend and create a windfall for cash-rich households that have been living with ultra-low or negative rates, according to Bessent, a former Soros Fund Management investing chief. Banking on a rate hike that will boost Japan’s economy, Bessent has also built interest-rate swap positions to bet on rising one-year and 10-year yields.

Equity managers are also expecting a continued boon for Japanese stocks, which have already benefited from investors yanking cash from Chinese and Hong Kong equities.

The long-term outlook for publicly traded Japanese stocks is “one of the best we have seen in our investing careers,” said James Shannon, chief executive officer of Indus Capital Partners.

Indus’s pan-Asian hedge fund has more than half of its net exposure to Japan, up from 19% in January 2020. The fund’s bets in China and Hong Kong made up about half of its net exposure four years ago. That’s fallen to zero amid a prolonged slump in China’s stock market.

Japan’s economy hit a turning point last year, with signs of wage growth acceleration that would boost inflation, Shannon said. Companies are in a strong position and are deploying capital more, as well as increasing dividends and buybacks.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that the central bank will keep analyzing the data to determine whether Japan’s economy will continue to recover — a sign that the country’s recent recession hasn’t ruled out an end to negative rates.

Macro Moves

Strong wage data will likely push the BOJ to end negative rates in March or April and keep boosting from there, said Dharmesh Maniyar, founder of Maniyar Capital Advisors.

The discretionary global macro firm took fixed-income positions and bet on volatility in the yen to capitalize on interest-rate moves. It has also used options to capture the rally in equities.

Many macro funds were already betting on a rate increase and subsequent rise in the yen last year, a trade that caused big losses as the currency sank 7% against the dollar — the worst performer of the G10 currencies.

Zachary Squire, chief investment officer at Tekmerion Capital Management, a systematic macro fund, said his firm made money last year taking the other side of that trade.

“Last year we were keenly skeptical” of a move by the bank, Squire said, adding that the central bank made it clear that it won’t tighten monetary policy unless inflation meets or exceeds 2% for an extended period.

Read More: Japan’s Slowing Inflation Supports Case for BOJ to Wait Longer

While it’s possible the central bank could raise its currently negative rate to zero, Squire doesn’t expect major tightening soon. The economy isn’t overheating, and low interest rates benefit stock performance and long-term debt.

Still, even as the yen sank last year, Maniyar’s firm made money on its Japanese bets.

“We have been capturing opportunities in Japan over the last 15 to 18 months,” he said. “We believe that Japanese markets will continue to provide significant investment opportunities over the next two years.”

