(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds betting against Ambu A/S have made more than $200 million since embarking on the year’s most aggressive short-selling campaign to target a Danish company.

That’s according to calculations provided by Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research at S3 Partners in New York. And he’s not expecting the funds to back down.

The attack against the medical equipment maker, which is backed by Denmark’s richest man, has intensified since May. That’s when Ambu fired its chief executive officer. Lars Marcher had overseen a roughly 5,000% increase in Ambu’s value during his decade at the helm, and his sudden departure shocked investors. Soon after ousting Marcher, Ambu stunned shareholders again, this time with a profit warning. Since a high in late April, the company has lost almost 50% of its market value.

Ambu’s “profit warning may trigger more short selling in the stock, especially if the stock’s price weakness since the end of April continues,” said Dusaniwsky.

The number of Ambu shares being shorted has doubled since the start of the year to reach about 40 million, representing over a fifth of the stock, S3 estimates.

Ambu’s fate hinges on its ability to win over hospitals and clinics with its single-use scopes, which it says are a safer alternative to the multi-use products offered by its rivals. The company had seemed to persuade the medical community of the superiority of its products, but even under Marcher questions started to surface.

Tumultuous Year

A few weeks after he was brought in to replace Marcher as CEO, Juan Jose Gonzalez cut Ambu’s growth outlook through to the next fiscal year and abandoned a product obtained in a 2017 acquisition. His mandate is to increase Ambu’s international footprint.

Gonzalez has since been able to restore some investor confidence by spending more than $1 million of his own money to buy Ambu stock. However, the shares are still down 34% since the start of the year, making the company the third-worst performer in the Stoxx Europe Index.

“With 2019 mark-to-market profits already in short sellers’ hands, this recent uptick in the stock price will not be enough to squeeze them out of their positions,” Dusaniwsky said. “We should expect shares shorted to remain relatively stable until we see another drop in Ambu’s stock price.”

As of July 17, the following investors had short positions exceeding 0.5% of Ambu’s share capital, according to the Danish FSA:

Pitted against the short sellers are the analysts covering Ambu, who are mostly optimistic. Their average price estimate indicates that the shares should rise about 23% over the next 12 months. Ambu also has a powerful backer in Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, who owns a 15% stake. The 71-year-old is Denmark’s richest man, with a net worth of about $6.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

An Ambu spokesman declined to comment on the short interest. In an interview last month, Gonzalez said the shares’ volatility is a natural consequence of the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

