(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds seeking to cover their short positions in Country Garden Holdings Co. were among the biggest buyers of the Chinese developer’s share placement this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The funds’ role in the deal suggests that at least some buyers were motivated by a desire to lock-in profits on bearish wagers after a more than year-long tumble in Country Garden’s stock, as opposed to betting on gains.

The developer is one of China’s largest and among the most actively traded by international investors. Its shares have rallied from record lows in recent days after China unveiled a sweeping rescue package for the property industry.

Read more: Short-Covers Unwind One of the Most-Crowded Trades

Hedge funds buying the placement were primarily based in Asia, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing positioning. It wasn’t immediately clear which funds participated. Some funds may have been buying to adjust so-called capital arbitrage wagers that involve taking positions in both a company’s shares and bonds.

Hong Kong exchange data suggests traders with bearish positions were particularly active on the day of Country Garden’s offering. Short-selling volume reached nearly 400 million shares, by far the highest since the stock began trading in 2007. Turnover in bearish wagers exceeded HK$1.2 billion ($153 million), the most since 2018.

Country Garden didn’t immediately comment when reached by Bloomberg. UBS Group AG was the placing agent and JPMorgan Chase & Co. was also on the deal. Both declined to comment.

Country Garden sold HK$3.9 billion of shares, in part to repay offshore debt. The stock slumped 15% on Wednesday after closing 1.8% lower the previous day.

Betting against Country Garden shares has been a profitable strategy this year, with the price down 61% for one of the worst performances in the Hang Seng Index. More than 15% of Country Garden’s free float is sold short, according to IHS Markit Ltd. data as of Monday.

Short sellers borrow shares, sell them, and then aim to buy them back at a lower price to pocket the difference.

--With assistance from Tania Chen and Emma Dong.

(Updates to add story link under third paragraph.)

