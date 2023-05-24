(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are going long on short-term interest-rate futures tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The shift comes as investors prepare for the end of the Federal Reserve’s series of interest-rate increases and shrug off central bank hawks who say more tightening is needed.

Funds flipped long on SOFR futures contracts for the first time in over a month last week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.

In SOFR options, the focus has switched to traders looking to pin down the Federal Reserve interest rate around what the front-end swaps market is currently pricing for the central bank’s policy path, over aggressive tail-risk hedges.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Treasury client survey indicated a lack of conviction on price action from current levels in the Treasury market as investors’ neutral positioning hit the highest in six weeks.

Here’s a rundown of positioning in various corners of the bond market:

Hedge Funds Flip

Hedge funds turned net long SOFR futures by adding around $6.5 million per basis point to net positioning, CFTC data up to May 16 show. Along with signaling potential for short unwinds and new longs, the switch could also reflect additional basis activity or delta-hedge flow among the hedge fund community.

Pinning Fed Policy Rate

In SOFR options, activity has been heavily focused on adding to positions that look to pin the Fed policy rate close to current market pricing. As a consequence, open interest has climbed heavily on certain put option strikes across June 2023 tenor. Examples of recent trades have included more buying of SOFR Jun23 95.0625/94.9375/94.8125 put spread where positioning is up to around 200,000 as well as continued interest in June and September condor structures.

Mixed Duration Bias

Overall positioning shows hedge funds still heavily short duration, as they added to net short positions across the futures complex for a third week in a row. Over the past few weeks, asset managers’ net long duration has started to drop. Latest CFTC data show hedge funds most bearish on two-year note futures for the week, where the net short was added to by $5.8 million per basis point, taking positioning in the TU contract to its most net short since November 2019.

Steady Skew

Further out the curve options skew on 10-year note futures remains positive, indicating traders are still paying a premium to hedge a rally in Treasuries. The skew has remained positive since the start of March. Last week, TD Securities recommended a long five-year Treasury trade, targeting a yield drop to 3.2%.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.