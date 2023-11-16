(Bloomberg) -- The case for companies staying listed on the British side of the pond just got harder to make.

Irish building product giant CRH Plc’s move to transfer its primary listing from London to New York sparked a rally that lifted the stock 20% in British pound terms since shareholders voted to approve the shift, helped in no small part by becoming one of the most popular hedge fund buys in the third quarter. Hedge fund managers net bought more than 72 million US-listed CRH shares in the three months ended September 30, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of the latest 13F filings.

For this group, CRH was among the top five largest position increases in a single-stock investment, the analysis shows. Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group added about 3.3 million shares, while Millennium Management LLC and Balyasny Asset Management LP also loaded up.

With CRH joining a wave of companies choosing to leave European markets and list on Wall Street, its success will no doubt provoke a round of hand-wringing in London and beyond. The promise of access to New York’s deeper pool of capital and a boost to their valuation leaves company boards in an uncomfortable position if they aren’t considering it.

London-listed sports betting giant Flutter Entertainment Plc expects to sell shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the first quarter, it said earlier this month. The move is intended to raise the FanDuel owner’s profile in its biggest market.

Activists are taking an interest in candidates for a primary listing switch. Cevian Capital AB, Europe’s largest activism firm, said in a September interview that such arbitrage opportunities will be at the top of its agenda when evaluating investments going forward.

CRH could see further upside from the decision. A US listing should make it easier to do M&A, Chief Executive Officer Albert Manifold told Bloomberg News in September, and some analysts believe that the switch opens the door for the company to be included in S&P and Russell indexes. Such events might happen in first half of next year, according to an August research note from Citigroup Inc.

While the proposed switch had already gained traction among investors, the momentum picked up in the third quarter as the plan played out. The 72 million shares bought by hedge funds includes both US shares and ADRs converted when CRH completed the transfer and debuted on the NYSE on Sept. 25.

The analysis is based on 1,095 filings out of roughly 1,200 that are submitted every quarter. Among the investor group, 12 cut or exited positions, while 55 added shares.

--With assistance from Denise Cochran.

