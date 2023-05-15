(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds haven’t been this bearish on the pound since December 2021 and strategists say fears of a UK recession are to blame.

After going long for three straight weeks, leveraged investors switched to a net short position of 6,858 contracts in the week ended May 9, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. The bets come as the International Monetary Fund warned the UK may be the only G-7 country to slip into a recession this year.

“There is a growing concern that the fight against inflation will come at an economic cost,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “The pound has had a good run, so taking profit is also appealing.”

The pound’s status as the best-performing Group-of-10 currency this year may come under threat as signs emerge that the BOE is getting ready to pause its tightening cycle. A weaker sterling would disprove the bullish wagers of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Jefferies LLC which are betting on more gains against the likes of the euro as UK inflation remains elevated.

The pound traded at $1.2459 in Asia on Monday after rallying to a one-year high last week. The median forecast of a Bloomberg survey of analysts is for the currency to rise to $1.26 by year-end.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.