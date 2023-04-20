(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including Whitefort and Indaba are in talks with Corestate Capital Holding SA to provide key financing lines to keep the troubled real estate investor afloat.

Whitefort Capital Management and Indaba Capital Management are among investors seeking to thrash out terms of new financing agreements with Frankfurt-listed Corestate, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

The US based funds are in talks about providing as much as €35 million of super senior notes, and will also have a holding in €100 million ($110 million) of reinstated debt, the people said.

Corestate’s bondholders, including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Fidelity, appointed restructuring advisers last year after some of the real estate firm’s largest clients began withdrawing their money in its managed funds. Corestate’s ties to landlord Adler Group SA, which has been accused of fraud by shortsellers and a whisteblower, helped drive investors from its investment funds. Adler has denied the allegations.

It’s unclear whether Whitefort and Indaba hold some of the outstanding bonds.

A representative for Corestate declined to comment. Officials at Whitefort and Indaba didn’t return calls and emails seeking comment.

Corestate has not yet been able to appoint an auditor for the 2022 financial year and it’s now in the process of trying to secure new financing and more favorable terms on existing debt to buy itself time to sell assets and repay creditors.

In newly-proposed restructuring terms announced last week, Corestate said it plans to repay its bonds by the end of 2026 through proceeds from disposals. The firm forecasts revenues of around €90 million and Ebitda of roughly €25 million in the medium term, it said in a statement.

Corestate has €530 million of unsecured bonds outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.