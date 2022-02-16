(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management and Point72 Asset Management are separately in talks to buy quant hedge fund Engineers Gate, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The two hedge funds are bidders to buy the firm in which Blackstone Inc. has an economic interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Engineers Gate, started in 2014 by former Highbridge Capital Management executive Glenn Dubin, managed about $1 billion as of February 2020. The fund rose about 5% in January after gaining roughly 25% last year and 11% in 2020, one of the people said.

The potential deal comes as hedge funds face an extremely tough environment for raising capital. That, along with rising pressures on fees from investors and spiraling costs, has prompted many firms to shrink or shut their doors. A few are joining bigger platforms.

Spokespeople for Millennium, Point72 and Blackstone declined to comment. Engineers Gate didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2020, Blackstone replaced Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as Engineers Gate’s anchor investor. The pension pulled from the hedge fund following a period of poor performance and because of Dubin’s ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Dubin retired from Engineers Gate that same year.

(Updates to include Engineers Gate returns in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.