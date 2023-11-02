(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds and private equity firms took a bigger swing in their legal fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging that the regulator lacked authority to impose a slate of new restrictions in August.

Trade groups including the American Investment Council and the Managed Funds Association said the SEC didn’t properly weigh costs and benefits of the regulations. They again asked a federal appeals court to gut the new rules, which require funds to disclose more about quarterly fees and expenses, as well as keeping some favored investors from cashing out before others.

This week’s filing in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is the latest salvo in an increasingly acrimonious relationship between the private funds industry and Wall Street’s main regulator. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has prioritized clamping down on the $26 trillion market, which he says lacks transparency and can contribute to financial stability risks.

“This case concerns an attempt by the Securities and Exchange Commission to fundamentally alter the way private funds are regulated in America,” Eugene Scalia, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, who is representing the industry groups, wrote in the filing. “Private funds are — as the name implies — private, not part of the public securities market.”

The SEC improperly relied on a rule intended to apply to retail investors, the groups said in the court filing. Hedge funds aren’t meant to be covered by those restrictions because their clients are sophisticated players like university endowments, pension funds and foreign sovereign wealth funds, they argued.

The groups first asked the Fifth Circuit to hear the case on Sept. 1. The court is considered the most conservative and business-friendly in the country and just this week knocked down an unrelated SEC rule on corporate stock buybacks.

The groups also allege that the SEC also failed to adequately calculate the cumulative effect of all its recently finalized and still-pending rules, many of which directly affect private funds.

The complaint also invokes the “major questions doctrine,” a legal theory that gained new prominence in 2022 when the US Supreme Court used it to overturn a case against the Environmental Protection Agency.

The doctrine is proving a powerful curb on the reach of administrative agencies and is increasingly used in major cases challenging new regulations. “As the major-questions doctrine confirms, the statutory provisions the commission invoked are insufficient to sustain its vast power grab,” the complaint said.

A spokesperson for the SEC didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The SEC’s reply is due Dec. 15.

