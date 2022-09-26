(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds ramped up bullish bets on the pound just days before the British government’s unexpectedly large tax cuts sent the currency tumbling.

Leveraged investors added 13,488 net long contracts during the week to Sept. 20 -- the biggest increase since March, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. The bets came just before Liz Truss’s new government unveiled the most sweeping tax cuts since 1972, triggering a slide in the currency to a record low versus the dollar on wagers the stimulus will balloon the UK’s debt pile and supercharge inflation.

Hedge funds might have increased long pound bets as “a bit of covering or position squaring” heading into the Bank of England’s policy meeting last week, said Viraj Patel, a strategist at Vanda Research. “But either way, there will be a few hedge fund longs that were trying to fade the sharp decline we’ve seen in GBP/USD year-to-date getting caught offside.”

The pound fell below $1.04 on Monday after Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last week outlined tax cuts and spending plans. The nation’s Debt Management Office boosted its bond sales by £62.4 billion ($65.6 billion) this fiscal year to fund the stimulus, more than the estimated £60 billion increase expected by banks surveyed by Bloomberg.

Read More: UK’s Biggest Tax Cuts Since 1972 Trigger Crash in Pound, Bonds

The unexpected massive fiscal stimulus comes at a time when the BOE is already struggling to rein in inflation, which is near a 40-year high. The chance of the pound touching parity in 2022 rose to more than 50% in Monday morning Asian trading.

“Risk premia in UK assets and sterling are building as concerns on policy credibility grow,” said Alvin Tan, strategist at RBC Markets in Singapore. “Beyond the policy concerns, the deepening current account deficit, which will worsen under the fiscal stimulus, will also weigh on sterling.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.