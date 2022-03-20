(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds beat a hasty retreat from bearish Australian dollar bets last week after wrongly wagering the risk-sensitive currency would suffer from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Leveraged funds slashed net-short futures and options positions on the currency by more than 70% during the week ended March 15, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Their net purchases were the biggest in a decade -- a Herculean reversal from a week earlier when the funds were the most bearish since 2016.

The cause: spectacularly wrong wagers that the Aussie -- one of the most sensitive macro assets to swings in risk sentiment -- would tumble because of the war. In fact, the Aussie has surged almost 4% since the Feb. 24 invasion -- the top Group-of-10 performer -- as investors sought assets that benefited from the commodities boom and distance from the conflict.

“The Aussie still has a free road to climb higher and the speculative community is still holding some short positions,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “Markets remain sensitive to headlines and more good news will leave those shorts well-exposed.”

