Hedge Funds Still Have Stocks to Dump, in Bad Sign for Sell-off

(Bloomberg) -- There’s probably still room for more capitulation when it comes to U.S. stocks.

Hedge funds that had stocked up on American equities are still sitting on substantial inventory, according to Sundial Capital Research Inc. While exposure to the S&P 500 Index among long-short equity funds has come down significantly from the record high of early October, it’s still well above levels that marked other market lows over the past decade, Sundial President Jason Goepfert wrote in a note to clients Friday.

“Hedge funds are fleeing stocks, but not fast enough,” he said. “Their returns are still showing consistently positive correlations to movements in the S&P 500, suggesting they haven’t reduced their exposure much despite the volatility.”

U.S. stock benchmarks have fallen back into a correction this month as the bond market flagged increasing concerns with the outlook for growth and U.S.-China trade tensions remained despite a summit of the two nations’ leaders. The S&P 500 Index has fallen more than 10 percent from its September high.

“Near other good lows over the past decade, exposure has dropped to 30 percent or less, and we have a long way to go there,” Goepfert wrote. “It would be best for bulls if that happened sooner rather than later.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Cormac Mullen in Tokyo at cmullen9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Andreea Papuc

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.