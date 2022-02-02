(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management and Melvin Capital Management underperformed the broader equity markets in January as rising inflation and the specter of Federal Reserve rate hikes battered growth stocks.

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global, which managed $100 billion across public and private markets at year-end, logged a 14.8% decline for its hedge fund and Gabe Plotkin’s $11.7 billion Melvin Capital slumped 15%, according to people familiar with the matter.

By comparison, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9% in January, while the S&P 500 slid 5.3%. Equity hedge funds had piled into high-growth, high-valuation stocks, pushing their exposure to at least a two-decade high late last year, according to prime brokers.

As markets tumbled last month, hedge funds rushed to cut leverage, but the move came too late for many. In the first two weeks of 2022, such firms pared leverage at the fastest pace since April 2020, client data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. showed.

See also: Active Managers Fail Again as Stock Rotation Lashes Hedge Funds

January’s rout followed a disappointing 2021 for Tiger Global and Melvin, which both lost money even as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached new peaks.

Other funds that focus on growth stocks managed to avoid much of the carnage. Coatue Management’s main equity hedge fund tumbled 4.3% last month, while Viking Global Investor’s stock-picking hedge fund sank 4.5%, according to people familiar with the matter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.