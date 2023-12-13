(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds and brokerages have new requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission to centrally clear far more of their US Treasuries trades in a structural overhaul for the $26 trillion market.

The SEC voted Wednesday to require that all transactions involving repurchase agreements use clearinghouses, which sit between buyers and sellers to complete transactions. In a partial win for hedge funds, they would be exempt from having to centrally clear their cash Treasuries trades, according to the agency. Still, the new rules could bolster oversight of highly leveraged strategies such as the so-called basis trade — which use the repo market and that US officials say can pose broad dangers.

Read More: What’s the Basis Trade? Why Does It Worry Regulators?: QuickTake

The new regulation is a signature policy effort of Chair Gary Gensler, who has argued that central clearing reduces risks and that trading by private funds is too opaque. He has also said only a fraction of Treasuries transactions go through clearinghouses, even as they have become a fixture in other assets.

“It has to do with lowering risk in the system,” Gensler said during an interview on Bloomberg Television after the agency approved the new rule. “There is a lot of borrowing, leverage in the Treasury markets. Bringing things into central clearing can address that in a number of ways.”

Although there hasn’t been a major blowup in the Treasuries market since the pandemic-sparked chaos of early 2020, concerns over liquidity persist. Massive Federal Reserve buying of the government debt helped stabilize the market.

For government securities dealers and brokers, the SEC’s new central clearing mandate would apply to Treasuries transactions in both the cash and repurchase markets, according to the SEC. In a repo agreement, one party provides securities as collateral to another in exchange for cash.

The SEC had proposed last year that hedge funds also would have to centrally clear Treasuries trades in the cash market. It’s unclear whether the decision to drop that from the final rule will satisfy critics, who called the original plan unworkable and said it may force companies to exit the market. Hedge funds are already challenging multiple SEC regulations.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, an SEC official told reporters that the agency wasn’t including cash Treasuries transactions by hedge funds in the central-clearing mandate because most of the perceived risks from trading by those firms would be addressed in the repo market.

Read More: Dollar Swap Spreads Perk Up After SEC Report on Treasury Trades

Gensler has said central clearing for Treasuries is a way to reduce risks of instability for the broader financial system.

Commissioner Mark Uyeda, one of the SEC’s two Republican members, said central clearing may provide greater clarity for clearinghouses themselves about the directional nature of trades. At the same time, he cautioned that the SEC shouldn’t “oversell the idea” that the rule would significantly lower systemic risk. He nevertheless supported the rule. Hester Peirce, the SEC’s other Republican, was the only commissioner to oppose the rule, saying the measure would shift more risk and concentration into central clearinghouses.

Gensler has expressed particular concern with the basis trade, which involves using leverage to profit from the price gap between Treasury futures and the underlying cash market. Borrowing in the repurchase market using Treasuries as collateral has soared in recent years to almost $3 trillion.

Executives at Citigroup Inc. and CME Group Inc., among others, have voiced support for the popular trade, which they say provides needed liquidity for government bonds.

Recent Spikes

Some in the industry are likely to welcome the new SEC mandate. Recent spikes in repo lending rates caused a stir in the overnight funding market, unsettling some traders.

Some Wall Street strategists have said that they see more benefits to expanding central clearing to just the repo side of Treasuries, whereas the cost of centrally clearing cash Treasuries might outweigh the benefits.

The SEC will give clearinghouses until March 31, 2025 to update their procedures and infrastructure to comply with the rule. Market participants will have to start clearing their cash Treasuries trades by Dec. 31, 2025, and their repo transactions by June 30, 2026, according to the SEC.

Currently, only one clearinghouse exists for Treasuries, the Fixed Income Clearing Corp., a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. The DTCC has urged the SEC to require more parties to centrally clear their Treasuries transactions.

--With assistance from Kailey Leinz.

(Updates with Gensler comment in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.