(Bloomberg) -- Money managers have turned bearish on oil again, with short positions in US crude futures and options jumping to the highest in three months.

Although Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s warning that short-sellers better “watch out” seemed to work initially, speculators have now slashed bullish bets in Brent to the lowest in three weeks. At the same time, bets on falling West Texas Intermediate prices are at the highest in 12 weeks, according to data from ICE and CFTC for the week ended Tuesday.

Speculators such as hedge funds and momentum-based traders have been extremely bearish across major oil contracts as worries about oversupply continue to grow. China’s recovery from pandemic-related restrictions have disappointed market participants and concerns about global economic growth linger while supplies from Russia remain stubbornly high.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.