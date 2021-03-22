(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have capitulated on their short-dollar bets, turning bullish on the greenback for the first time since November as U.S. Treasury yields surge to pre-pandemic levels.

Leveraged funds flipped to become net buyers of the world’s reserve currency during the week to March 16, with long positions rising to 2,414 contracts, compared with shorts of 62,781 a week earlier, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on seven major currencies aggregated by Bloomberg. They added bearish bets on the yen and euro and switched from bullish positions on the New Zealand dollar.

“It is the bond market that has been driving the U.S. dollar in the past couple of months, and it appears to be intensifying,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “I would expect further short-covering versus the U.S. dollar.”

The dollar has been rising with U.S. Treasury yields as traders ramp up inflation and recovery wagers in the world’s biggest economy, in turn trouncing one of Wall Street’s most popular macro calls of 2021.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has advanced almost 2% this year after posting its worst annual loss since 2017, as benchmark U.S. 10-year yields rose to a January 2020 high of 1.75%. The dollar gauge rose 0.1% on Monday after the Turkish lira’s plunge spurred a rush for haven greenbacks.

“U.S. Treasury yields and virus dynamics will probably determine where the leverage community will land,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. While the pound and commodity-linked currencies have risen against the dollar this year, “any question marks on vaccine supplies or commodity weakness will likely see these pairs come under pressure.”

