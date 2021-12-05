(Bloomberg) -- Speculators got their bond-market timing awry last week, ramping up bearish bets on Treasuries just as the emergence of the omicron variant sparked a global rally.

Leveraged funds increased net short bets on Treasuries by the most since April 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to November 30. But bonds continued to rise, with the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index hitting its highest since September on Friday, suggesting the recent rally may have been spiced up by a short squeeze.

Bond-market swings have spiked over the past two months as surging inflation spurred traders to bet on rapid policy tightening while the new coronavirus variant prompted concern about the growth outlook. Friday’s confusing U.S. payrolls report ultimately set off a haven bid for Treasuries that sent the 10-year yield down to 1.33%, almost 40 points below its October peak, and flattened the curve.

“Positioning seems the only way to reconcile the degree of flattening lately,” which has moved well beyond fundamentals, said JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Ben Jarman.

Leveraged funds were still net long 10-year bonds, signaling some were likely holding bets on curve flattening that could have benefited as longer-term yields fell more than shorter-dated peers. The gap between 10- and 2-year notes shrank to 75 basis points on Friday, the narrowest in over a year.

