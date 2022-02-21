(Bloomberg) -- Traders are rushing for hedges against big losses in the Russian ruble through options, sending the price of these instruments to a seven-year high and signaling the market is unlikely to calm down soon.

The 25-delta risk reversal on the Russian ruble surged to 10.8% on Monday, the highest since 2015. That price reflects the premium traders are willing to pay for a high-strike option -- a weaker ruble -- versus a low-strike option.

The Russian ruble fell more than 2% on Monday -- extending its year-to-date decline to 5.8%, the worst in the world -- and approached 80-82 per dollar, a strong dollar resistance area that was tested four times over the last two years. Tensions over Ukraine triggered a selloff in the nation’s assets and the huge demand for hedging shows traders don’t expect the situation to be solved soon.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine, a move that would likely torpedo European-mediated peace talks and further escalate tensions with the West. Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine, though the U.S. and its allies have disputed that.

The options market is an alternative to an outright short position on the ruble against the U.S. dollar and is more attractive in moments of extreme market volatility because it offers a gamma that leaves traders more comfortable to trade amid erratic intraday swings.

The ruble’s risk reversals are so high that they are almost double those of the Turkish lira, another extremely volatile currency. They are also five times higher than those of the Brazilian real and the South African rand.

