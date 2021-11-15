(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV offered to buy South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings NV for 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the Dutch brewer’s most significant acquisition since 2018.

The company made a recommended offer of 180 rand a share, according to a statement on Monday. Heineken will also look to buy a majority stake in the owner of Namibian Breweries, a regional partner, the brewer said.

Heienken approached Distell in May about a potential takeover of most of the business, which makes South African staples such as Klipdrift brandy and Savanna cider as well as a number of wines for export.

Read More: Heineken in Talks on Deal for South African Drinks Maker Distell

Distell shares traded at 182.59 rand as of the close on Friday. Distell didn’t pay a dividend for the financial year through June as a condition to Heineken’s takeover proposal.

Remgro Ltd., an investment vehicle of South African billionaire Johann Rupert, and the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest money manager, each hold a little more than 30% of Distell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.