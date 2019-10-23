(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, forecast operating profit will rise about 4% this year after third-quarter beer shipment growth matched analysts’ estimates.

Beer volume rose 2.3% on an organic basis. Earnings growth is set to slow down from a rate of 6.4% last year. Heineken’s previous forecast was mid-single-digit earnings growth.

Key Insights

Double-digit growth in Asia helped offset a decline in the U.S. That could be a sign of health in the former region, which is dominated by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, or it could be that the Dutch brewer is winning market share at the expense of its larger rival.

Heineken is the first of the major brewers to report third-quarter results, and sets a relatively upbeat tone for competitors AB InBev and Carlsberg A/S, which are expected to benefit from demand in Mexico and China respectively.

The company’s namesake brand had double-digit growth in markets such as Brazil, South Africa, the U.K. and Germany. The company has been depending more on Heineken’s strong performance lately as consumers move from low-end beers to international premium brands in developing markets.

Market Reaction

The stock has gained 25% this year.

Get More

See more details.

Read the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Buckley in London at tbuckley25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.