Heineken Forecasts 4% Earnings Growth as Beer Volumes Rise
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, forecast operating profit will rise about 4% this year after third-quarter beer shipment growth matched analysts’ estimates.
- Beer volume rose 2.3% on an organic basis. Earnings growth is set to slow down from a rate of 6.4% last year. Heineken’s previous forecast was mid-single-digit earnings growth.
Key Insights
- Double-digit growth in Asia helped offset a decline in the U.S. That could be a sign of health in the former region, which is dominated by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, or it could be that the Dutch brewer is winning market share at the expense of its larger rival.
- Heineken is the first of the major brewers to report third-quarter results, and sets a relatively upbeat tone for competitors AB InBev and Carlsberg A/S, which are expected to benefit from demand in Mexico and China respectively.
- The company’s namesake brand had double-digit growth in markets such as Brazil, South Africa, the U.K. and Germany. The company has been depending more on Heineken’s strong performance lately as consumers move from low-end beers to international premium brands in developing markets.
Market Reaction
- The stock has gained 25% this year.
