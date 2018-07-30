(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, forecast a drop in profitability this year as it expands more quickly than expected in Brazil, where its beer business has lower margins.

The full-year margin will shrink about 0.2 percentage point, Heineken said Monday, also pointing to currency headwinds. Adjusted operating profit rose 1.3 percent to 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion) in the first half, missing analysts’ estimates. The company bought Japanese brewer Kirin’s business in Brazil last year.

“Operating profit margin was lower than last year mainly due to the consolidation of Brasil Kirin, adverse currency effects and higher input costs,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said in the statement.

The brewer also joined Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Unilever in calling out the setbacks of a trucking strike in Brazil, which delayed shipments in May. AB InBev reported earnings below estimates last week as marketing spending on the soccer World Cup hurt second-quarter profit growth.

Heineken’s beer volume rose 4.5 percent on an organic basis, compared with the estimate of 3.1 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Buckley in London at tbuckley25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, Tom Lavell

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.