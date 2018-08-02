(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV is partnering with China Resources Beer Holdings Co. through a transaction valued at more than $3 billion, as the Amsterdam-based brewer looks for more growth in the world’s largest beer market.

Heineken will pay HK$24.3 billion ($3.1 billion) for a 40 percent stake in CRH Beer Ltd., a joint venture with China Resources, the maker of Snow brand beer.

China’s beer market is seeing more competition, with drinkers looking to switch to premium and foreign brews as incomes rise. Some local brewers are bulking up to fend off foreign brands. China Resources said last year it was looking to acquire brewers to keep its market lead in the country, aiming to focus on smaller rivals.

