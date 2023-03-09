(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV’s purchase of South Africa’s biggest wine exporter got the final regulatory approval it needed, setting up the Dutch brewer for expansion across the continent.

South Africa’s Competition Tribunal gave the deal with Distell Group Holdings Ltd. the go-ahead with conditions, Heineken and Distell said in statements on Thursday.

Shareholder elections are expected in two weeks and the transaction is expected to be implemented from April, Heineken said. The initial offer was made in late 2021.

Heineken plans to create a new regional group to compete with larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and spirits producer Diageo Plc. The deal also includes Heineken taking a majority stake in the owner of Namibia Breweries Ltd.

The new unit will produce Heineken’s signature lager and Namibia’s Windhoek beer, plus Distell staples such as Klipdrift brandy and Savanna cider and a number of wines for export and local consumption.

The deal, valued at 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion), will give Heineken a 65% shareholding in the new company. The conditions include:

The new company must maintain employee headcount for five years.

A cumulative 10 billion rand ($538 million) must be invested over five years to maintain and grow the capacity of operations and related facilities in South Africa.

In addition to the above amount, the new company must invest 3.8 billion rand in a new brewery in South Africa within five years and must also spend 1.7 billion rand on a new maltery.

An employee share-ownership program must be started and transfer about 3.5 billion rand of equity to workers of the new entity’s South African operations.

A supplier development fund for small- and medium-sized enterprises of 400 million rand must be established over five years.

A further 200 million rand must given to a fund to promote economic growth initiatives within South Africa.

To create safe, responsible and sustainable businesses, 175 million rand must be invested in a tavern transformation program that will support 1,000 liquor traders.

An innovation, research and development hub, based in South Africa, must be set up for the Africa region within five years.

