(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, joined other alcoholic beverage companies in reporting a better-than-expected recovery after coronavirus lockdowns eased over the summer.

  • Beer volume fell 1.9% on an organic basis in the third quarter. Analysts expected a 6.6% decline. Volatility due to the pandemic makes it impossible to provide a specific forecast, the company said.

Key Insights

  • The better-than-expected performance was driven by Heineken’s namesake brand, which was been a marketing focus in recent years and is widely available in supermarkets as bars in some countries remained closed.
  • A Brazilian government initiative to subsidize consumer purchasing also helped the brewer’s performance there, which bodes well for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev NV when that beermaker reports earnings later this week.
  • Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S on Tuesday lifted its forecast for a second time. Distiller Campari also reported strong results.

Market Reaction

  • Heineken shares have lost 16% this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.