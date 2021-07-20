Covid-19 Has Dimmed the Clean Power Market
A side effect of the pandemic has been a dent in demand.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A side effect of the pandemic has been a dent in demand.
HSBC Holdings Plc stopped providing mortgages to buyers of China Evergrande Group’s unfinished residential properties in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.
A new study tries to quantify the cost in lost earnings—and lost opportunity.
China Evergrande Group bonds are suffering steep haircuts in a key onshore funding market, showing just how risky the bonds are perceived to be by mainland dealers.
The 147 Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s victory are still feeling the sting of decreased support from corporations, a review of second quarter Federal Election Commission filings shows.
21h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Heitman, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, raised $3.2 billion for three new funds, including pools of capital dedicated for co-investments, Chief Executive Officer Maury Tognarelli said in an interview.
The firm has started making bets out of its three latest vehicles, which are now closed and have a three-year investment horizon: North America-focused Heitman Value Partners V, high-yield credit-focused Heitman Real Estate Debt Partners II and Heitman Global Real Estate Partners II.
Heitman -- which had roughly $44 billion in assets under management as of June 30 -- raised money from institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, foundations and corporations across the globe.
“The Covid environment has accelerated secular changes in retail and office,” Tognarelli said. “We believe they still merit inclusion in portfolios because they offer favorable entry points.”
Heitman’s equity funds employ “modest leverage” and its credit fund will seek to originate approximately $1.5 billion of borrowings such as subordinated debt, senior construction loans and senior bridge loans.
The firm will focus on deploying its new funds on commercial real estate investments such as self-storage, medical offices, apartments, student housing, senior housing and warehouses and offices, Tognarelli said.
Read more: KKR Acquires Scottsdale Property in Latest Luxury-Apartment Bet
The three Heitman funds will also seek to provide capital to re-purpose retail and office buildings, potentially as residential, mixed-use or hospitality assets.
Offices may be used differently going forward as employers embrace a hybrid approach as opposed to full-time in-person attendance, according to Tognarelli.
“As property investors, we’re entering an era that’s quite attractive,” he said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.