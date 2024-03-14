(Bloomberg) -- German bank Helaba put aside more money for souring property loans in the wake of the collapse of Rene Benko’s property empire.

Loss provisions in its real estate segment amounted to €556 million ($608 million) in 2023, up from €33 million in the prior year, according to a statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gross told journalists the provisions were driven by a “single client relationship.” He declined to name the client. Helaba, which is majority-owned by small savings banks, is a key creditor to Benko’s Signa group, with an exposure in the middle of the three-digit million-euro range, Bloomberg reported previously.

Despite the extra provisions, Helaba increased pre-tax profit last year to €722 million, compared to €633 million in 2022.

Property markets have been in turmoil as the rapid increases in interest rates mean owners face surging borrowing costs and plunging valuations. Offices have been particularly hard hit amid persistent work-from-home trends, especially in the US. That has left some owners struggling to service their debt.

German banks have the most commercial real estate loans in the European Union, along with their French peers, but they have classified a relatively small portion of those loans as non-performing. Recently, however, that share has been rising while it declined in several other countries.

