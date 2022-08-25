(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts Listen to Odd Lots on SpotifyThe Federal Reserve is in tightening mode. And there's that old adage "don't fight the Fed," which means in theory it's a bad time for stocks. And yet we saw a surprisingly powerful rally off the bottom in June. But now what? Can the market resume its ascent? Will we return to the lows, or possibly make new lows? On this episode we speak to Helene Meisler, who has been trading stocks for over four decades, and who has a unique approach to analyzing the market. She draws stock charts by hand. In our chat, Meisler explains her methodology, and gives her assessment of the market right now.

