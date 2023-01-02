(Bloomberg) -- Four people have died and three are critically injured after a mid-air collision involving two helicopters near the Sea World theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Queensland Police said it appeared that one helicopter was taking off and another was landing when the incident occurred on Monday afternoon. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is appealing for witnesses and has sent a team of investigators to the site, according to a statement.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said one helicopter managed to successfully land on a small sand island, while wreckage from another was visible nearby. Photographs published by local media showed a logo for Sea World Helicopters, a local scenic tour and charter services company, on one of the aircraft.

“We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased,” Sea World Helicopters said in an emailed statement. “We are cooperating with all the authorities including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and the Queensland Police.”

An external media consultant for the helicopter company said it wasn’t linked to the Sea World theme park or operator Village Roadshow Ltd. Village Roadshow didn’t immediately respond to a telephone request for comment left outside of office hours.

