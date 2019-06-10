(Bloomberg) -- A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York authorities said on Monday.

The helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York police said in a tweet.

The fire that broke out after the crash landing is under control, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on local TV. He said there may be casualties and that people were evacuated from the building.

Frank Gribbon, a spokesman for the Fire Department of New York said the crash was an accident and not terrorism.

