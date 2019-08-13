(Bloomberg) -- Bullish HelloFresh analysts may finally see their patience pay off, after the company reported its first profitable quarter since its initial public offering.

HelloFresh’s shares surged as much as 18% on Tuesday, after the meal-kit delivery company said there is a “very good chance” it will make an operating profit this year. The stock has had a bumpy ride since its November 2017 listing, falling as low as 6 euros in December, compared with its IPO price of 10.25 euros.

“Against all skepticism, the company has (again and again) posted solid financials that underline that the business model is well on track,” JPMorgan analyst Marcus Diebel, who has an overweight rating on the stock, wrote in a note.

HelloFresh’s shares pared gains to trade 7% higher at 9.96 euros as of 11:52 a.m. Frankfurt time, climbing about 63% this year to reverse a loss of nearly 50% in 2018. The stock still needs to rise a further 38% to reach analysts’ average price target of 13.75 euros. All of the analysts covering HelloFresh rate the stock a buy, with the exception of one hold recommendation, according to Bloomberg data.

