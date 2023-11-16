HelloFresh Falls Most Since IPO After Warning on Profit

(Bloomberg) -- HelloFresh SE shares fell the most on record after the German meal kit delivery company issued a profit warning due to supply issues and delays in its US ramp-up.

Shares fell as much as 21% to €16.13 in Frankfurt on Thursday, the biggest drop since its 2017 initial public offering.

HelloFresh said after markets closed on Wednesday its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year will be €430 million to €470 million ($466 million to $510 million), down from a previous range of €470 million to €540 million.

That compares with an average estimate of €478.3 million by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.