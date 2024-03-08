(Bloomberg) -- HelloFresh SE’s record 48% slump has left even the most bearish analysts dumbfounded.

Prior to Friday’s meltdown, sparked by disappointing profit guidance and the scrapping of 2025 targets, more than half of the 23 analysts covering the meal-kit company carried a buy or equivalent rating. Only six rated the German firm as sell, and among them, the lowest target — Bernstein’s €11 — still looks too optimistic.

HelloFresh reached as low as €6.13 on Friday in its biggest one-day decline since the 2017 initial public offering. Once a pandemic darling when Covid lockdowns forced customers to cook at home, the stock is now down 93% from its peak in 2021.

What had given analysts hope in the middle of last year was HelloFresh’s ready-to-eat meal business, which the company said was growing at a 50% pace. But the company warned twice in the past four months that the booming business requires further investment, which hurts profitability as a result.

What’s more, heavy promotions were unable to stem a decline in its core meal-kit arm.

“Our upgrade to overweight over summer was based on a promising start” in ready-to-eat meals, said JPMorgan analyst Marcus Diebel, who has been recommending clients to buy the stock since April last year. That rating change was “clearly premature,” he said in a note on Friday.

HelloFresh’s profit guidance for this year is “below even our bearish expectations,” said Bernstein analyst William Woods, whose underperform rating on the stock dates back to 2021.

Friday’s decline marked a missed opportunity for some short sellers, too. While the stock has been a popular target, traders have been paring bearish bets ahead of earnings scheduled next week. The number of shares out on loan decreased to about 9% of free float as of Wednesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That compared with as high as 15% seen in January.

HelloFresh now trades at about 0.2 times next 12 months’ sales, well below European food delivery peers Delivery Hero SE and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, which command a multiple of above 0.5 times. US peer DoorDash Inc. trades at over 5 times next year’s sales.

