(Bloomberg) -- HelloFresh SE said a sustained increase in demand for meal kits prompted the company to raise its forecast for sales and profitability.

  • More favorable than expected summer seasonality, additional demand triggered by a renewed worsening of the pandemic in some markets and higher customer retention mean full year 2020 revenue growth will now be 75% to 95%, compared with an earlier forecast of 55% to 70%, HelloFresh said in a statement ahead of the publication of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for Aug. 11.
  • The company’s full year 2020 adj. Ebitda margin guidance, previously 8% to 10%, has now been lifted to between 9% and 11%, HelloFresh said.

  • In a July pre-release, the company narrowed its 2020 adjusted Ebitda margin guidance already from an earlier forecast of 6% to 10%.
  • Revenue growth could reach about 120% in the second quarter, Bloomberg Intelligence said, while a boost in orders and customers in the U.S. could last beyond this year.

