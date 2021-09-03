(Bloomberg) -- Zalando SE and HelloFresh SE are among ten new companies to join Germany’s biggest stock index, bringing an infusion of high-octane growth constituents to the industrials-heavy benchmark.

Other stocks that will make up the DAX Index extension to 40 members from 30 are Siemens Healthineers AG, Sartorius AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Symrise AG, Airbus SE, Puma SE, Brenntag SE and Qiagen AG.

“I do like the redesign of the DAX. It offers a fresh taste and adds a little bit of a different DNA to the benchmark,” Comdirect Bank strategist Andreas Lipkow said before the announcement.

The overhaul, announced on Friday night by compiler Qontigo, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse AG, marks the final step in a series of changes to strengthen the benchmark and make it better reflect corporate Germany. The revision was sparked by the collapse of Wirecard AG a year ago -- the first DAX member to file for bankruptcy. DAX companies now are required to publish quarterly statements and audited annual results, with a fast exit for those who fail to do so.

When the changes go into effect on Sept. 20, exchange-traded funds that track DAX indexes will be among those to feel the greatest immediate impact. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that ETFs with about $19 billion in assets will have to shift their investments.

Qontigo also announced regular changes of constituents in the MDAX and SDAX Index.

The Dax Index fell 0.4% on Friday after disappointing jobs data out of the U.S., leaving it up 15% this year. Asset manager DWS Group predicts the index can gain another 5.8% to 16,700 points over the course of the next 12-months.

