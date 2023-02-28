When to take advantage of home equity lines of credit (HELOCs)

Amid heightened interest rates, some Canadians might continue to rely on home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and one credit counsellor said it can be a good borrowing tool if used correctly.

Sandra Fry, a credit counsellor at Credit Counselling Society, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Tuesday that it can be a “great idea” to use a HELOC to consolidate higher-interest debt. A HELOC is a form of credit, that allows home owners to borrow money and use their property as a guarantee that they’ll pay it back.

But when using a HELOC, Fry said Canadians should make sure they don’t “hold the debt in the line of credit and not pay it down.”

“That's one of the traps with a home equity line of credit, is that you can pay interest only and end up at the end of 25 years, [but] you still owe that exact same amount,” Fry said.

