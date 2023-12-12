(Bloomberg) -- Help at Home’s private equity owners are weighing options including a potential sale of the at-home care provider, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Centerbridge Partners and Vistria Group are working with advisers to gauge interest in Chicago-based Help at Home, which could be valued at $3 billion or more, according to the people. A formal sale process may begin as soon as the first quarter of 2024, they said.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for Centerbridge Partners declined to comment, while spokespeople for Vistria Group and Help at Home didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1975, Help at Home helps provide at-home and community-based care to the elderly and people with disabilities across the South and Midwest in the US, according to its website.

Centerbridge and Vistria bought Help at Home in 2020 from Wellspring Capital, which remained a minority investor. The following year, Bloomberg News reported that the company was exploring going public to capitalize on surging demand for home-based care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.