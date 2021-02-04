(Bloomberg) --

ETFs tend to sit in the back seat while active players drive prices in the stock market. But what happens when the driver is a hellbent Reddit message board? Well, the world got a flavor of that last week when retail traders on the subreddit WallStreetBets sent a few meme stocks — most notably GameStop — "to the moon," temporarily hijacking a few ETFs in the process.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel are joined by Katherine Greifeld and Claire Ballentine of Bloomberg News, who plunged into the depths of Reddit and followed the fast-moving story closely. The group discusses all the ETF angles of this unusually riveting — and often even funny — story.

