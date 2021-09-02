(Bloomberg) -- The war for talent in the U.K. shows little sign of abating, with employers adding almost 200,000 job adverts in the last week of August.

That’s according to a survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which found there were almost 1.7 million “active” vacancies registered online. Dispensing opticians, driving instructors and vehicle mechanics were in increasing demand.

Acute staff shortages are forcing many firms to raise wages and disrupting supply chains. That’s fueling concerns about both inflation and the sustainability of the economic recovery.

The number of vacancies advertised in the last five weeks rose to the highest since December last year, according to the REC report.

“Demand for workers remains very high across the economy and shows no signs of weakening,” said REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry. “With businesses in the particularly squeezed food, logistics and hospitality sectors starting to gear up for Christmas, the months ahead could be difficult –- even with a large number of people coming off furlough in August and September.”

Six out of the top 10 locations for new job postings were in Scotland as the country opened up further. Sunderland in northeast England and many parts of Northern Ireland saw a decline.

