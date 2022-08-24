(Bloomberg) -- Future pilgrims to Ernest Hemingway’s home and museum in Key West may find it a little easier to get there thanks to $36.7 million of municipal bonds.

Monroe County, Florida is issuing revenue bonds next week to help finance a new airport terminal at Key West International. The new concourse will be 48,805 square feet, and is scheduled to open in late 2025.

Key West International is recovering now after, like all airports, it was hard-hit by the pandemic. Traffic in April of 2020 was 3% of its level in the same month a year earlier. But business in fiscal 2021 was a-booming there, rising to a record level of 659,321 enplanements, or passengers boarding aircraft.

One of the best known sites in Key West is the house at 907 Whitehead Street, which was the home of author Ernest Hemingway and his second wife, Pauline, from 1931 to 1939. The Key West International Airport actually pre-dates the arrival of the Hemingways and was where Pan American Airlines was founded in 1927, according to the offering documents to the bond issue.

In 1956, Hemingway was featured in a Pan Am advertising campaign, in which the author says, “We started flying commercially about the same time,” and refers to “the old Key West-Miami-Havana-Bahamas early days.” Pan Am went bankrupt in 1991.

The new transaction, led by Bank of America Securities, will help finance a project whose total cost is estimated to be $113 million, with the balance of the cost covered by various Covid relief funds, a state grant, federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money and passenger facility charges. The revenue bonds, graded Baa2 by Moody’s Investors Service and A- by Fitch Ratings, are slated to mature serially from 2025 to 2042, with term bonds in 2047 and 2052.

Key West’s tourism business may have initially been hit hard by the pandemic, but the outdoor culture of the island makes it particularly attractive to travelers now, according to the bond offering documents. And amid Covid shutdowns around the world, “airlines had more aircraft and crew availability to add service to destinations like Key West where there is strong demand for air travel.”

In more than a nod to climate change, the new concourse will be built to withstand up to 200 mile per hour winds. Its floor will be 14 feet and six inches above grade to avoid flooding and storm surges.

In rating the bonds Baa2 with a stable outlook, Moody’s said it “cautions that the traffic growth experienced in 2021 will likely not be sustainable because of labor shortages that may affect seat capacity and a normalization of demand. Going forward, Moody’s expects enplanement levels more in line with those registered historically.”

The new Key West deal joins a surge of airport borrowings. Airport debt sales are up 53% year-to-date over 2021, even as the overall market for state and local government debt has shrunk by 12.9%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Joe Mysak is a municipal market columnist who writes for Bloomberg. His opinions do not necessarily reflect those of Bloomberg LP and its owner, and his observations are not intended as investment advice.)

(Updates with Fitch rating in sixth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the Moody’s rating in the same paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.